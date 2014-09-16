What the clothes in your wardrobe say about you

What do the clothes a person wears say about an individual? And what about those garments left relatively untouched in the back of their wardrobe?

That is what US photographer Yassine El Mansouri wondered before he began what became a week-long photography and video experiment.

In his project, Observation 001, the Moroccan-born photographer explores the relationship his subjects have with their clothes, as well as addressing issues of identity, self-confidence and consumption.

A time-lapse video projection of El Mansouri's process, as well as the individual portraits, are on display at Artisphere in Rosslyn, Virginia, until the end of November. The Observations project will then move on to other cities in the US and around the world.

