The Star-Spangled Banner, in Spanish
In 1945 the State Department commissioned a Spanish-language version of the US national anthem to spread goodwill in Latin America.
But the official version, translated by Peruvian immigrant Clotilde Arias, was rarely sung and only a few recordings exist.
Now, to commemorate the 200th anniversary of The Star-Spangled Banner, the Smithsonian's Museum of National American History commissioned a new recording of the Spanish translation.
Coral Cantigas, a chamber choir devoted to performing the music of Latin America, Spain, and the Caribbean, performs the song.
Courtesy of the Smithsonian's Museum of National American History