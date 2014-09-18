BBC News

The Star-Spangled Banner, in Spanish

In 1945 the State Department commissioned a Spanish-language version of the US national anthem to spread goodwill in Latin America.

But the official version, translated by Peruvian immigrant Clotilde Arias, was rarely sung and only a few recordings exist.

Now, to commemorate the 200th anniversary of The Star-Spangled Banner, the Smithsonian's Museum of National American History commissioned a new recording of the Spanish translation.

Coral Cantigas, a chamber choir devoted to performing the music of Latin America, Spain, and the Caribbean, performs the song.

Courtesy of the Smithsonian's Museum of National American History

