The on-screen gay kiss remains controversial in many countries. In Chile, a clothing company showed same sex couples kissing in an online advert, though then appeared to suddenly remove it.

The episode has inspired gay rights activists to create a parody ad - which has been viewed over a quarter of a million times, more than the original, and inspired debate on social media.

Video journalist: Greg Brosnan

