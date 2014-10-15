Media player
When people power toppled the communists
In October 1989, amid growing frustrations with communism mass protests swept East Germany.
Fifty years after the country came into being following the Second World War, these demonstrations ultimately led to the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Martin Jankowski was one of the protesters.
Witness is a World Service radio programme of the stories of our times told by the people who were there.
15 Oct 2014
