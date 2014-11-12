Video

Mumbai, Lima, Auckland - there are now versions of the "10 hours walking" anti-sexual harassment video from all over the world.

Two weeks ago, "10 hours of walking in NYC as a woman" was posted on YouTube. The campaigning video showed the sexual harassment faced on New York City streets and has now been viewed over 35 million times. But it also inspired copycats, tributes and parodies from all over the world.

#BBCtrending looks at some of the videos that have caught our eye.

Video journalist: Neil Meads

Here are links to some of the tributes and parodies featured in our video:

10 hours of walking in NYC as a woman in Hijab

10 hours of walking as a woman in Rome

2 hours of walking as a woman in Colombia

10 hours of walking in Mumbai as a woman

7 hours of walking in Pune as a woman

Catcall experiment in Auckland

3 hours of harassment In Toronto as a tiny man

3 hours of "harassment' In NYC (as a male model)

PARODIES

10 hours walking in NYC as a Woman (Parody) - She Ain't Playin'

10 hours of Princess Leia Walking in NYC

10 hours of walking in Austin as a Hipster

5 hours of walking in NYC as a Jets Fan

10 minutes of walking in Almada City (Portugal) as a man

10 hours of walking in Bangalore as a techie

10 hours of walking as a horse

10 hours of walking in NYC as a Jew

