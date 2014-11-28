Media player
Al-Jawqa Al-Iraqi Ya Yousef Al-Hasan, by Muhammad Al-Qubanchi
A gloriously poised example of Iraqi 'maqam' - a melodic improvisation on traditional Arabic musical scales - recorded in 1932 and showcasing Al-Qubanchi's resonant vibrato croon.
28 Nov 2014
