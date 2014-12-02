Cyclist Christian Haettich
Christian Haettich

Christian Haettich has one arm and one leg. Over 22 days this summer he cycled across the Dolomites, the Alps and the Pyrenees to become one of only 10 finishers of a gruelling three-week amateur cycling event. Here he is in action.

  • 02 Dec 2014