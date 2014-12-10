Excerpt from Top Rope Zeus's video: "The Natural Hair Song"
Music video fuels natural hair debate online

A spoof music video about a man's horrified reaction to his girlfriend's decision to cut her hair short and leave it natural is viewed millions of times on Facebook.

"Baby where is your hair? Why you cut your hair?" Top Rope Zeus' YouTube character croons to his on-screen African-American girlfriend.

"Do you really want to go there?" the woman sings in reply - and a number of people commenting online agree.

  • 10 Dec 2014
