The White House is hosting what it calls "Big Block of Cheese Day". It is a chance for the public to engage with the president's staff online and have their questions answered.

The video promoting the event includes the cast of TV's The West Wing, which itself featured a Big Block of Cheese Day - but historically this tradition dates back to Andrew Jackson's presidency back in the 1800s.

He was known as "the people's president" and before leaving office invited people to the White House to share an actual 1,400-pound block of cheese.

The BBC travelled to President Jackson's historic home, The Hermitage in Tennessee, to find out more about the man and the cheese.

Produced by Peter Murtaugh, Ashley Semler and Franz Strasser