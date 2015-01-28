BBCtrending: Preacher v Selfies

Indonesia loves selfies. Even the country's president has posted them.

But the self-portrait has inspired an angry debate on social media and led to over 12,000 Indonesians to post selfies in protest.

The surge in selfies happened after a prominent online preacher, and member of the Islamist Hizb ut-Tahrir party, criticised them as "arrogant" and "narcissistic."

Reporting by Mukul Devichand

Video Journalist: Alvaro A. Ricciardelli

