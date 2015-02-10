Video

Salvaging Lebanon's architectural heritage is Benedicte and Raja Moubarak's mission.

Operating between Beirut and the United States, their company 2b Design turns neglected and discarded relics into design pieces.

By choosing to hire people with disabilities as well as those marginalised from society, they are also transforming lives.

Produced for the BBC by Granny Cart Productions' Lea Khayata and Elettra Fiumi