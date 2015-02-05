Video

When Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe stumbled at an event in the capital Harare, his security personnel rushed to his side.

They're also reported to have asked photographers to delete the images of the 90-year-old leader falling.

Internet users have responded by posting parody pictures of Mugabe in different scenarios - including surfing and dancing - and using the hashtag #MugabeFalls.

Video Journalist: Anne-Marie Tomchak

