Smuggler: '$1m for stolen Syrian art'

Last week the United Nations Security Council banned the sale of smuggled antiquities from Syria as it said it was helping IS to pay for recruitment and terrorist attacks.
The BBC's Simon Cox talks to a Lebanese man who has helped smuggle ancient works of art out of Syrian and into Lebanon.
The man explains that Islamic State has established a sophisticated network to distribute these treasures.
16 Feb 2015
