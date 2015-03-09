Drinking through the ages in America

Video

Most Americans enjoy a drink - others, concerned about the harmful effects of alcohol would rather abstain. That's a sentiment that's reflected in the nation's history, where Prohibition was widely popular - and later, widely reviled.

But love it or hate it, alcohol plays an important role in America's history as a new exhibition at the US National Archives explains. Jane O'Brien went along to find out more.

Filmed by Peter Murtaugh. Edited by Bill McKenna