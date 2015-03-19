Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince's vault 'full of treasure'
The musician Prince keeps a stash of unreleased music inside a secure vault in the basement of his recording studio in Minneapolis.
But nobody is sure exactly how much is inside.
However, some of those who have worked with Prince have told the BBC that there are some real musical gems behind its doors.
-
19 Mar 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window