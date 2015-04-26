Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
#BBCtrending: Trends of the week - in 60 seconds
Why did Lindsay Lohan's Instagram post in Arabic cause a stir? And what did a Saudi prince promise fighter pilots for taking part in operations in Yemen?
These and more trends of the week.
Produced by Ravin Sampat and Anisa Subedar
Video and picture credits: Getty, Kurdish YPG, InstagramFor more videos subscribe to BBC Trending's YouTube channel.
You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook.
-
26 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window