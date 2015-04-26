Lindsay Lohan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

#BBCtrending: Trends of the week - in 60 seconds

Why did Lindsay Lohan's Instagram post in Arabic cause a stir? And what did a Saudi prince promise fighter pilots for taking part in operations in Yemen?

These and more trends of the week.

Produced by Ravin Sampat and Anisa Subedar

Video and picture credits: Getty, Kurdish YPG, InstagramFor more videos subscribe to BBC Trending's YouTube channel.

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook.

  • 26 Apr 2015
Go to next video: Trends of the week - in 60 seconds