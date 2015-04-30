Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How do you save cultural artefacts in a danger zone?
Cultural heritage is under threat - whether the danger comes from Islamic State fighters demolishing antiquities in Iraq, or Nepal's devastating earthquake which destroyed revered temples.
In conflict and disaster zones worldwide preservationists face greats odds in saving cultural objects, but no one is giving up.
A team of international experts recently gathered in the Netherlands to undergo a mock disaster scenario, and practice ways to save a nation's cultural heritage from danger.
The BBC's Jane O'Brien reports.
Produced by David Botti
-
30 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window