Video

Cultural heritage is under threat - whether the danger comes from Islamic State fighters demolishing antiquities in Iraq, or Nepal's devastating earthquake which destroyed revered temples.

In conflict and disaster zones worldwide preservationists face greats odds in saving cultural objects, but no one is giving up.

A team of international experts recently gathered in the Netherlands to undergo a mock disaster scenario, and practice ways to save a nation's cultural heritage from danger.

The BBC's Jane O'Brien reports.

Produced by David Botti