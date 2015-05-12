#BBCtrending: Would your child go off with a stranger?
A social experiment about child abduction has been watched over 40 million times on YouTube and Facebook.
In the video, Joey Salads tries to lure children away from their parents using a cute puppy. He says he's sounding a warning about "stranger danger". But critics point out that few children are abducted by strangers, and that the video is unnecessarily scaring parents.
Reporter: Anne-Marie Tomchak
Video journalist: Neil Meads
12 May 2015