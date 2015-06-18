Ilan Shor
Ilan Shor: Moldova's missing millions not my fault

Roughly $1bn has vanished from three of Moldova's leading banks, much of it passing through UK companies.

A confidential report, leaked by the speaker of the country's parliament, has blamed 28-year-old businessman Ilan Shor.

In an exclusive interview for the BBC he proclaims his innocence.

