Ilan Shor: Moldova's missing millions not my fault
Roughly $1bn has vanished from three of Moldova's leading banks, much of it passing through UK companies.
A confidential report, leaked by the speaker of the country's parliament, has blamed 28-year-old businessman Ilan Shor.
In an exclusive interview for the BBC he proclaims his innocence.
18 Jun 2015
