Would you touch a man who is HIV positive?

Janne Antin decided to do an experiment. He stood in the centre of the Finnish capital Helsinki with arms open and eyes closed, next to a sign that read: "I'm HIV positive...touch me!"

Diagnosed with the virus eight years ago, Antin is trying to fight the stigma that comes with living with HIV.

His experiment became a hit on Youtube. It has been watched over four million times - but he told BBC Trending that it was not an easy decision coming out with his status publicly.

Video Journalists: Mai Noman and Anne-Marie Tomchak

