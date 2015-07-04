#BBCtrending: 'I'm HIV positive ... will you touch me?'
Would you touch a man who is HIV positive?
Janne Antin decided to do an experiment. He stood in the centre of the Finnish capital Helsinki with arms open and eyes closed, next to a sign that read: "I'm HIV positive...touch me!"
Diagnosed with the virus eight years ago, Antin is trying to fight the stigma that comes with living with HIV.
His experiment became a hit on Youtube. It has been watched over four million times - but he told BBC Trending that it was not an easy decision coming out with his status publicly.
Video Journalists: Mai Noman and Anne-Marie Tomchak
For more videos subscribe to BBC Trending's YouTube channel.