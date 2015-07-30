Special Olympics: Going for gold in gymnastics

Seventeen-year-old Laura Taylor has a learning disability and has just competed for Team GB in the Special Olympics currently being held in Los Angeles.

Laura is a gymnast and is no stranger to bagging medals - at the 2013 Special Olympics in the UK, she won three bronzes and two silvers.

Now she is competing on the world stage, and has also moved into a division with a higher degree of difficulty.

"I'm excited but when it comes to competition I'm going to be nervous cos I don't like judges," Laura said before this year's event.

Head coach Jane Whetnall of the Cheshire Academy of Integrated Sports and Arts says that gymnastics is always something stable in Laura's life.

Laura performed a number of routines in the hoop, rope, ball and ribbon events.

Watch to find out how she got on.

Video Journalist: Kate Monaghan

Follow @BBCOuch on Twitter and on Facebook, and listen to our monthly talk show