The grannies who saw the sea for the first time

Video

A group of elderly women from the Italian Alps have been on their first holiday - it was the first time that many of them had seen the sea.

They had dreamed about a trip to the beach for years but had never been able to afford it - until they raised enough money through crowd-funding.

The Italian film-maker Katia Bernardi has been following them and will release her documentary, Funne - sea dreaming girls, in early 2016.

Film directed and subtitles added by Katia Bernardi.