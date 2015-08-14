Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The grannies who saw the sea for the first time
A group of elderly women from the Italian Alps have been on their first holiday - it was the first time that many of them had seen the sea.
They had dreamed about a trip to the beach for years but had never been able to afford it - until they raised enough money through crowd-funding.
The Italian film-maker Katia Bernardi has been following them and will release her documentary, Funne - sea dreaming girls, in early 2016.
Read about their pre-holiday preparations and find out more about the holiday.
Film directed and subtitles added by Katia Bernardi.
-
14 Aug 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window