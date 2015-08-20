Video

Dave Cohen was one of the few reporters to stay in New Orleans as Katrina bore down on the city, and continued broadcasting as the floodwaters rose.

Many people had planned to weather the storm in their homes, but officials went door to door saying trying to convince residents to come to the Superdome.

People felt secure at first, Cohen said, but as the storm ripped the roof and water began pouring in, conditions quickly deteriorated.

Cohen covered the storm for WWL radio.

Filmed by Peter Murtaugh. Edited by Peter Murtaugh and Franz Strasser.

Produced by Rajini Vaidyanathan with assistance from Elena Boffetta.

Audio courtesy WWL AM-870 / FM-105.3, New Orleans.