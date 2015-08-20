Video

As Katrina bore down on New Orleans in August 2005, the reporters at WWL radio knew they had to stay on the air. During the worst of the storm, the station was the only one broadcasting from the city.

The station fielded hundreds of calls from people trapped or threatened by flood waters and had local officials on to share what was happening with the response.

Here are just a few of the calls WWL heard in the days after the storm.

Filmed by Peter Murtaugh. Edited by Peter Murtaugh and Franz Strasser.

Produced by Rajini Vaidyanathan with assistance from Elena Boffetta.

Audio courtesy WWL AM-870 / FM-105.3, New Orleans.