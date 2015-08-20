Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Katrina Anniversary: 'We may be out on our own here in Mid-City"
As New Orleans' levees broke and the water began flooding his neighbourhood, Eric Bishop used his small boat to rescue about 60 people and pets from stranded homes.
He would find people by listening to calls for help on WWL, the only radio station still broadcasting within New Orleans.
Read more:The Hurricane Station
Filmed by Peter Murtaugh. Edited by Peter Murtaugh and Franz Strasser.
Produced by Rajini Vaidyanathan with assistance from Elena Boffetta.
Audio courtesy WWL AM-870 / FM-105.3, New Orleans.
-
20 Aug 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/magazine-33943917/katrina-anniversary-we-may-be-out-on-our-own-here-in-mid-cityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window