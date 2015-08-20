Media player
Katrina anniversary: New Orleans radio station WWL weathered out the storm
As Hurricane Katrina slammed New Orleans, reporters and producers at WWL radio kept their station on air.
But the storm made broadcasting difficult. One studio's window shattered on air, and the hurricane winds tried to suck everything inside out.
Listen as WWL broadcasters describe the scene around their offices.
Read more:The Hurricane Station
Filmed by Peter Murtaugh. Edited by Peter Murtaugh and Franz Strasser.
Produced by Rajini Vaidyanathan with assistance from Elena Boffetta.
Audio courtesy WWL AM-870 / FM-105.3, New Orleans.
20 Aug 2015
These are external links and will open in a new window