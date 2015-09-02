Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rupert Wingfield-Hayes speaks to a former internee of Lunghua camp
Rupert Wingfield-Hayes looks back at China's eight-year war with Japan, and reflects on the role his great-uncle played in the surrender of Japan.
In this clip, Betty Barr, who was interned at a Japanese camp in Shanghai speaks about the arrival of peace.
-
02 Sep 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/magazine-34128044/rupert-wingfield-hayes-speaks-to-a-former-internee-of-lunghua-campRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window