Rupert Wingfield-Hayes speaks to Betty
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rupert Wingfield-Hayes speaks to a former internee of Lunghua camp

Rupert Wingfield-Hayes looks back at China's eight-year war with Japan, and reflects on the role his great-uncle played in the surrender of Japan.

In this clip, Betty Barr, who was interned at a Japanese camp in Shanghai speaks about the arrival of peace.

  • 02 Sep 2015