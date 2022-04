Retablos have been popular in Peru for centuries.

The small wooden boxes have a scene inside that tells a religious or social story.

Claudio Jimenez Quispe is one of Peru's most famous retablo artists who now uses his unique skill not just to tell religious tales, but also to comment on modern politics.

BBC News went to meet Claudio at his studio in Lima.

Video journalist: Rafael Estefania

More video features from the BBC News Magazine