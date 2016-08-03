The Olympian who never gave up

Video

In 1992, the British athlete Derek Redmond was set for the race of his life in the 400m semi-final at the Barcelona Olympics.

However, early in the race his dreams were shattered when he felt his hamstring go. Instead of stopping, he began to hobble around the rest of the track, determined to finish.

Redmond's father was watching his son's agony from the stands. He fought his way past the officials and on to the track to help his son across the finish line. The image of father and son crossing the finishing line became a defining one for the 1992 Olympics.

Derek Redmond spoke to Witness about the race.

Witness is a World Service programme of the stories of our times told by the people who were there.

This video has been removed for rights reasons.