BBC Pop Up is coming to Canada ahead of next month's federal elections, and we asked you to tell us in five words how you feel about the state of your country.

The thousands of responses we received by email and social media give a collective (albeit unscientific) snapshot of the national mood.

This video reflects the diversity of views - some upbeat, many fearful about the future, almost all proud and passionate about Canada.

We'll be adding more responses to the Pop Up blog and you can see other opinions on our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts. Get involved using #bbcpopup or email us at bbcpopup@bbc.co.uk.

Produced by Matt Danzico