Syrian migrant kiss... plus other trends of the week

Find out why millions have been sharing a picture of a Syrian couple kissing under a tent in Budapest, why people were debating women wearing leggings in South India and why people think masculinity is fragile.

BBC Trending presents a roundup of the week on social media.

Listen to our full radio programme here.

Produced by Jonathan Griffin and Estelle Doyle.

Picture credits: AP, #新闻漫画##跟着习大大去美国# / Weibo, Istvan Zsiros (http://zsirosistvan.hu/) , @HelenLewis / Twitter, @GDXyerson /Twitter, @adyanite / Twitter, @ChennaiFocus / Twitter, @GinnyMcQueen - Twitter, @PennyRed / Twitter.

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, find us on Facebook and watch our videos on YouTube too.