Meryl Streep's T-shirt... and other trends of the week

The Thai university graduate who posted a "thank you" message to his Dad, how black people around the world celebrating the durag, and Meryl Streep's T-shirt controversy.

Those stories and more in BBC Trending's roundup of trends of the week. And you can also listen to our radio programme here.

Produced by Jonathan Griffin

Picture credits: Reuters, AP, Klanarong Srisakul - Facebook, Cristal Logothetis, Getty

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, find us on Facebook and watch our videos on YouTube too.