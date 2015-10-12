My life as a ferry pilot
Pilots across the world risk their lives in the lucrative but high-stakes ferry flying industry.
These are men and some women who deliver small planes across oceans and continents; distances these aircraft were not designed to fly.
Pilot Dave Henderson has made almost a hundred transatlantic crossings in light aircraft, sometimes in extreme conditions.
BBC News went to meet Mr Henderson at Retford Gamston Airport and got a rare insight into the largely hidden world of ferry flying.
Video produced by Suzannah Reid and Poonam Taneja
