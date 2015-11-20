Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Witness: Waiting for General Franco to die
General Francisco Franco seized control of Spain after winning the country's bloody Civil War and remained in power for nearly 40 years.
His death in November 1975 followed a long illness.
Franco was mourned by millions of conservative Spaniards, but those on the left celebrated the demise of a fascist who had once been an ally of Hitler and Mussolini.
Witness speaks to Jose Antonio Martinez Soler, a young Spanish journalist at the time.
Witness is a World Service programme of the stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
20 Nov 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window