A guide to the F2000 rifle

Video

The F2000 rifle is one of the weapons regularly paraded by the al-Quds Brigade of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The weapon, made by FN Herstal of Belgium, was first exported legally to Libya, but when the country descended into civil war in 2011, vast numbers of weapons began to proliferate across North Africa and the Middle East - among them the F2000.

Jonathan Ferguson, Curator of Firearms at the Royal Armouries, gives Thomas Martienssen an introduction to the F2000 rifle.