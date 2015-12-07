Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A guide to the F2000 rifle
The F2000 rifle is one of the weapons regularly paraded by the al-Quds Brigade of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
The weapon, made by FN Herstal of Belgium, was first exported legally to Libya, but when the country descended into civil war in 2011, vast numbers of weapons began to proliferate across North Africa and the Middle East - among them the F2000.
Jonathan Ferguson, Curator of Firearms at the Royal Armouries, gives Thomas Martienssen an introduction to the F2000 rifle.
-
07 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window