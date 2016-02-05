Media player
Sophie Tucker, the last of the red hot mamas
She was known as the last of the red hot mamas and was one of the most successful recording artists of the early 20th Century. Sophie Tucker, who died 50 years ago, became a household name with her songs and skits on sex, aging and being overweight.
A larger-than-life character, Tucker knew seven US presidents and was close friends with both FBI boss J Edgar Hoover and Chicago mobster Al Capone.
In this clip, from the Royal Variety Show in 1962, Tucker sings about her childhood working in her parents' kosher restaurant in Hartford, Connecticut.
05 Feb 2016
