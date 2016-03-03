The Putin parody going viral in Eastern Europe
A Slovenian YouTube video mocking Vladimir Putin has gone viral across Eastern Europe. Viewer reaction has been mixed. While many viewers have heaped praise, some Putin supporters have been keen to bite back.
The music video for 'Putin, Putout', made its debut on the Slovenian Eurovision auditions show, and stars its host, actor/musician Klemen Slakonja. The song was not a competition entry, but another in a long line of musical parodies by Slakonja, a television personality in Slovenia.
Video Journalist: Alex Dackevych
