Bay of Pigs: Fighting for Cuba
In April 1961 at the height of the Cold War, Cuban exiles backed by the US government tried to overthrow Cuba's communist leader Fidel Castro.
Several thousand fighters landed at the Bay of Pigs, or Playa Giron, a small beach in south-eastern Cuba.
They soon ran out of ammunition and without American back-up, their mission failed.
Gregorio Moreira was a member of the local communist defence militia. He spoke to Witness about the battle for control of Cuba.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
20 Apr 2016
