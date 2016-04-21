Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hillary's hot sauce claim inflames 'pandering' row
When Hillary Clinton told a radio show that she always carries a bottle of hot sauce she was accused of "pandering" to the perceived tastes of black voters.
But was the Democrat front-runner really trying to curry favour by playing up to a stereotype of the African American electorate? Or is she actually a long-time fan of spicy food?
Lead photo credit: @MadisonSiriusXM / Twitter
Video journalist: Alex Dackevych
For more videos subscribe to BBC Trending's YouTube channel. Or find us on Facebook.
-
21 Apr 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window