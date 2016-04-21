Hillary Clinton and a bottle of hot sauce
Hillary's hot sauce claim inflames 'pandering' row

When Hillary Clinton told a radio show that she always carries a bottle of hot sauce she was accused of "pandering" to the perceived tastes of black voters.

But was the Democrat front-runner really trying to curry favour by playing up to a stereotype of the African American electorate? Or is she actually a long-time fan of spicy food?

