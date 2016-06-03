The pill that cures Islamophobia
A spoof video about a fictitious drug that cures Islamophobia has raised questions about the use of humour to tackle such a serious issue.
The video made by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has been viewed more than 125,000 times.
It pokes fun at stereotypes and promotes a make believe pill called "Islamophobin".
CAIR responded to criticism by saying "Islamophobin is funny, Islamophobia is not."
Video journalist: Nathan Carr. Journalist: Emma Wilson.
You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.
-
03 Jun 2016