A black cab drives past an EU flag.
The exact moment Britain knew Brexit was actually happening

At 6am BST on 24 June, in the 60 seconds following the announcement that the UK's vote to leave was definite, social media reacted quickly to the news.

We bring you a taste of the conversation straight after British people decided to be out of the EU.

Video produced by Alvaro A. Ricciardelli and Estelle Doyle

  • 24 Jun 2016
