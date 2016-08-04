A Brief History Of The Edinburgh Festival
Originally curated by Sir Rudolph Bing in 1947, the Edinburgh International Festival was actually the second choice site to Oxford to host the festivities.

Together with the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, it grew in popularity over the following decades and is now the largest arts festival in the world.

