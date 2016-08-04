Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A Brief History Of The Edinburgh Festival
Originally curated by Sir Rudolph Bing in 1947, the Edinburgh International Festival was actually the second choice site to Oxford to host the festivities.
Together with the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, it grew in popularity over the following decades and is now the largest arts festival in the world.
-
04 Aug 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window