Recording every moment of my life

Video

Lots of us might keep a diary or post updates about our lives on social media, but not many people go as far as Morris Villarroel.

A university professor from Madrid, Morris has been recording his life in intricate detail for the past five years.

He carries a notebook with him at all times but has now started wearing a camera which takes photos every thirty seconds.

Villarroel told Matthew Bannister when his extraordinary behaviour began.

Picture: Morris Villarroel

Credit: Morris Villarroel