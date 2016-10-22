Ohio: Trump's last stand?

Media player
BBC Newsnight: Trump's appeal in Ohio
Youngstown, Ohio is a place where the American dream has collapsed. It's in a state where Donald Trump is polling neck-and-neck with Hillary Clinton in next month's US presidential election.
BBC Newsnight's Gabriel Gatehouse reports on the appeal of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the state.
22 Oct 2016
