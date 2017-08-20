Documenting the nightly killings in Manila
Duterte drug war: Manila's brutal nightshift

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs saw its bloodiest 24 hours on 15 August, with 32 people killed in raids. In December 2016 BBC Stories spent a night on the streets with Raffy Lerma, a photo-journalist documenting the nightly killings in the Philippines' government's war on drugs.

Video by Andy Brownstone

