Gambling addiction: ‘I hit rock bottom at a bus station bookies’
Kane has been in and out of betting shops since he was a child. The night before this interview, he lost all his money, and has come to his mum for support.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this video, you can seek further information and support here.
Produced by India Rakusen
22 Dec 2016
