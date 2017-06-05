Media player
Video
Election 2017: How can you pop your filter bubble?
It might be the defining feature of politics in the social media age. So how can you pop your own "filter bubble"?
Video journalist: Natalia Zuo, Written by: Mike Wendling
05 Jun 2017
These are external links and will open in a new window