The first-aiders of Venezuela
Meet student volunteers helping injured protesters in Caracas

Anti-government demonstrations in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, show no signs of abating. Green Cross are the oil-rich country's young first responders, who volunteer to go around the capital and help those injured on the front line.

  • 01 Jul 2017
