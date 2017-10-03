The gardener of Kabul
Video

Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, has been battered by war over the years. But for 18-year-old Hamidullah, one of the ways of coping with ongoing violence has been his passion for gardening.

In this film Hamidullah lets us into his garden among the plants and flowers which offer a refuge from the stresses of a violent city.

  03 Oct 2017
