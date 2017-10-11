The Viking club where men fight their demons

Video

It looks like the set of Game of Thrones. Wolin in Poland hosts one of the world's largest gatherings of Viking enthusiasts each year.

Hundreds come to recreate Viking culture - and take part in fierce, competitive battles. Many are drawn by a passion for history. But, for a significant number, it's a way of escaping their past - a past scarred by violence.

A film by Dougal Shaw and Charlotte Pritchard for BBC World Hacks.

